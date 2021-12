Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 15:39 Hits: 1

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's public prosecutor on Tuesday instructed the security forces to arrest a top politician over the Beirut port blast, a senior judicial source said, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with the lawmaker and his powerful ally Hezbollah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/14/lebanon-prosecutor-orders-arrest-next-year-of-politician-charged-over-beirut-blast