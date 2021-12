Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 15:55 Hits: 1

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO is not planning to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, the Western military alliance said on Tuesday, rejecting Russian accusations and a call by Moscow for a moratorium on this kind of weapons in Europe. Read full story

