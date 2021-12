Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 18:32 Hits: 2

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should order the messaging programme Telegram removed from Apple's and Google's app stores if it continues to ignore requests to help track down extremist content, a senior German official said on Tuesday. Read full story

