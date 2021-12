Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

More migrants - mainly from Venezuela, but also from Haiti and Colombia - are crossing the Atacama Desert to Chile as the country's presidential election could cause a closure of the border. In Colchane, Chile, migrants can outnumbered the local population.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/1214/Migrants-surge-into-Chile-ahead-of-presidential-election?icid=rss