Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:34 Hits: 3

Hindu priesthood is a domain largely populated by men. These women are working to open up space for change. “Every reform comes with some obstacles. But it is happening,” said one female priest.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2021/1214/Why-more-women-are-taking-on-leadership-roles-in-Hinduism?icid=rss