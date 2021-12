Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:40 Hits: 2

A $380 million settlement between USA Gymnastics and the victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar was reached Monday. The agreement includes provisions intended to protect current and future gymnasts from abuse.

