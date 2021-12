Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 12:51 Hits: 1

Treating the pandemic, climate change, lost public trust, and geopolitical tensions as standalone issues will get us nowhere. Each problem operates in a feedback loop with the others, demanding more holistic thinking and novel strategies to make up for the shortcomings of conventional global governance.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/interlinked-crises-pandemic-climate-democracy-us-china-by-bill-emmott-2021-12