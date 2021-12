Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 09:47 Hits: 0

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for the 2022 Senate race, the government elections monitor said, a month after he made a last-minute entry into the contest.

