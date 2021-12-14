The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The man who braves bombs to collect the bodies of fallen Yemeni fighters

The man who braves bombs to collect the bodies of fallen Yemeni fighters Holding a white flag high, Hadi Jumaan walks onto the battlefield in Yemen. He’s there to collect the bodies of fallen fighters so they can have proper burials. Since 2016, Jumaan has been a volunteer mediator in the conflict between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in Yemen, working to negotiate exchanges of bodies and prisoners. It’s an incredibly risky business, which earns him both respect and suspicion. Jumaan described his experiences in this episode of the FRANCE 24 Observers. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211214-the-man-who-braves-bombs-to-collect-the-bodies-of-fallen-yemeni-fighters

