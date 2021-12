Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 12:11 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A corruption trial related to the Vatican's purchase of a luxury building in London was adjourned for nearly six weeks on Tuesday, another long delay underscoring how it remains mired in its opening stages five months after it started. Read full story

