Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 2

A Belarusian court is set to deliver verdicts and sentencing in one of the country's most closely followed trials against a group of bloggers, opposition activists, and the husband of exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-losik-verdict-sentence/31607492.html