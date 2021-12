Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 08:57 Hits: 2

A UN agency has confirmed that an Arctic temperature record of 38 degrees Celsius was reached in eastern Siberia during a prolonged heatwave last year that fanned wildfires across northern Russia's forests and tundra, further raising fears about the intensity of global warming.

