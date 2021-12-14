Peru: Plagiarism Found in Bill by Congresswoman Rosselli Amuruz

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:13 Hits: 0

Rosselli Amuruz Dulanto, a legislator of Avanza País and a signatory of the first motion of vacancy for moral incapacity against Pedro Castillo, found herself in hot water due to a bill she presented. This bill copies a previous one introduced by former Frepap congressman Daniel Oseda Yucra.

The original project is based on the deposits by the CTS for workers from the period between May 2014 and October 2015.

Last November 19, Amuruz took up the issue again, but instead of asking her party to update the original bill, she decided to present a supposedly new text.

According to verification made by La Republica media outlet, on the first page, the legislator presents a legislative formula similar to that of Oseda, with a slight change of words but with the same substantive content. The following three pages of the explanatory memorandum were copied in their entirety from Oseda's bill.

At least twenty paragraphs were copied from Oseda's project without mentioning the source. According to former members of Oseda's team of advisors, the formulated bill was coordinated with the Contrasep (National Coordination of Public Sector Workers).

Amuruz only cites Oseda's project at the beginning as a "basis" but avoids citing it as a source.

