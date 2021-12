Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 1

Four Dutch parties have agreed to the terms of a governing coalition, ending the longest political deadlock in the history of the Netherlands. Prime Minister Rutte has been leading a caretaker government since March.

