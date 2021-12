Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 01:17 Hits: 1

More than 300 victims were abused by doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed in 2017. Victims spoke of the "hellish" five-year court ordeal and therefore "it was in the best interest of everyone to accept this settlement."

