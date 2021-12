Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 07:36 Hits: 5

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a one-week region tour telling students in Jakarta the US would "defend the rules-based order" and that Indo-Pacific countries should be able to "choose their own path."

