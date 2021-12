Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 20:30 Hits: 1

TunisianĀ President Kais Saied on Monday said Tunisia would holdĀ a constitutional referendum next July, exactly a year after he seized broad powers in moves his opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

