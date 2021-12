Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 00:25 Hits: 1

Long lines formed Monday at vaccination centers across England as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to protect themselves against the omicron variant, and as the U.K. recorded its first death of a patient infected with omicron.

