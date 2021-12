Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 01:17 Hits: 1

The Pentagon said Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211214-no-us-troops-to-be-disciplined-for-kabul-drone-strike-that-killed-10-civilians