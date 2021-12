Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 06:54 Hits: 4

Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211214-death-toll-from-us-tornadoes-tops-80-biden-to-visit-kentucky-to-survey-damage