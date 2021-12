Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 07:32 Hits: 3

MALAYSIAN parts maker ATA IMS said on Tuesday it has asked for charges that it violated labour laws to be dropped, saying any infractions were caused by "challenges presented during the pandemic". Read full story

