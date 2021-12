Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 07:41 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no intention to remove the mandatory face mask requirements in public places anytime soon, as part of living under a new norm, says Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/14/msia-will-not-remove-mandatory-face-mask-requirements-anytime-soon-says-deputy-health-minister