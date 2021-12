Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 08:32 Hits: 1

KOTA KINABALU: A little Christmas cheer was spread to hundreds of children in rural areas by the Sabah Society of Hope. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/14/helping-hand-for-the-rural-poor-in-the-christmas-spirit