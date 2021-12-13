Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Potpourri day

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 22:40 Hits: 1

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit tracking the COVID-19 mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today I’ll be taking snippets from here and there.

Let’s start with this registered nurse, who thought that “natural immunity” would protect her against disease.

You’d think that someone who worked in a hospital would know that “natural immunity” doesn’t offer perfect protection to anyone.

Next up is a guy who works in logistics, including the shipment of vaccines. He got this text, presumably from a driver:

Sorry to say, but if you got vaccinated, you will die in three, guaranteed. Three what, you ask? That just shows that you haven’t done your research. Three. You have three.

Next up, a reminder that Canadians can be deplorables too.

The “ods” were safe. She was happy.

Incidentally, we know the 99.8% is bullshit. But even if it was, consider that there are 45,000 commercial airline flights per day. If they had a similar success rate, that would mean that 90 flights would crash every day.

Would those be “safe ods,” and would you be happy with getting on a plane? I sure as heck wouldn’t.

Next one shows, once again, that these people are simply assholes.

Christmas is creeping up, that much is true. But it wasn’t Santa having trouble breathing, having strokes, losing speech, becoming paralyzed, having new complications piled on top of all that, and then dying. This shit isn’t funny.

Next up, this guy was certainly in no position to tempt fate.

You don't have to die of COVID-19 to have it wreck your life. In fact, surviving a serious bout might even be worse. Now, he’s left with a pathetic GoFundMe while facing the loss of income for the foreseeable future, and a hospital bill that likely will be in the seven figures (as we saw a couple of days ago).

Finally, we’ll end today with this heartbreaking story.

In these stories, God usually gets all the credit for good news, and the hospitals and staff get harangued, sued, and threatened when the news is bad. It’s nice, for once, to see someone not just repent and vaccinate, but also shower love and appreciation for overworked and underappreciated hospital staff.

