'First hot meal they’d had': José Andrés' World Central Kitchen is in Kentucky to aid in recovery

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that as of Sunday evening, more than 50,000 residents in Kentucky were without power following a massive tornado that hit the state on Friday. Among the first responders now helping in recovery efforts is well-known chef and World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés.

“I always said that wherever there is a fight so hungry people, people in need may eat, that we will be there,” the humanitarian said from a video filmed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Saturday. In a video the next day, Andrés spoke from Mayfield, “where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine.” Daily Kos’ Mark Sumner noted over the weekend that much of the town “was completely destroyed.”

“We have teams all over, scouting and bringing meals, and learning what the folks may need,” Andrés continued in the video. “Trying to provide meals to those who need it every single day.” In another video from Benton, the chef spoke to a resident named Marcella, “who jumped into action to support her community with meals after the tornados!” He called it, “the true @WCKitchen way … no meetings no planning, just cooking!”

Hey guys…Finally got signal again here in Kentucky. This is Mayfield, where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine. I am proud of our @WCKitchen teams bringing meals all over & identifying food needs. We will continue to serve in the days & weeks ahead! #ChefsForKentuckypic.twitter.com/gRJ4p6fbdU December 13, 2021

Reporting in from Benton, Kentucky with my new friend Marcella, who jumped into action to support her community with meals after the tornadoes! This is the true @WCKitchen way…no meetings no planning, just cooking! We will work alongside & support her efforts! #ChefsForKentuckypic.twitter.com/xdVMIGOHh8 December 12, 2021

“In Edwardsville, Illinois, a massive Amazon fulfillment center was torn apart by a fast-moving tornado, leaving around 50 workers trapped and dozens more injured,” Sumner continued. “As of Saturday morning, local officials had announced at least two deaths.” WCK tweeted that it had been preparing meals for recovery workers, who said “it was the first hot meal they’d had in the cold temperatures since Friday.”

To support emergency crews working tirelessly at the Amazon warehouse devastated by tornadoes in Edwardsville, WCK partner Old Herald prepared pulled pork sandwiches, pub chips & salad—responders told us it was the first hot meal they’d had in the cold temperatures since Friday. pic.twitter.com/bjByX0L5pp December 12, 2021

Journalist Victor Ordoñez also shared a video of a man who drove to Mayfield “with a grill and a truckload of food” to help. "I just figured I'd do what I can do,” the unnamed man says.

This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of #Mayfield, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/xrVbrMdJ9S December 12, 2021

President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to visit the region on Wednesday. "And with each passing day, the human impact of this devastation is just—the depth of the losses are becoming more and more apparent,” he said. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help. And the combination of state, federal, and volunteer organizations will do everything from, eventually, not only clear the debris, but provide the necessary means to move, get schools reopened, and making sure that homes are able to be rebuilt, et cetera.”

