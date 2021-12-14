We deserve better than this, Joe

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 01:20 Hits: 0

In one of President Joe Biden’s most disappointing moves, it’s been yet again confirmed that the Biden administration is not extending federal student loan relief during an ongoing global pandemic, as reported by Forbes. Per a White House press briefing, payments will apparently resume on Feb. 1, 2022, as we grieve the 800,000 American lives lost, still fight an uphill battle to get skeptics vaccinated, and face the winter months where people might be a little less than super safe when it comes to masking and socializing.

Mind you, Biden also hasn’t met his campaign promise to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower. That was a bottom-of-the-barrel promise in comparison to his fellow Democrats running for office; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, campaigned on forgiving $50,000, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned on forgiving all of it. And while Biden has continued the forbearance put into place by Donald Trump (sadly, he does technically get credit for that) he is also apparently set to be the person who resumes payments. And that’s a very bad thing for voters.

Rather hilariously, Chasten Buttigieg—husband of Pete Buttigieg, who currently serves in Biden’s administration as the U.S. secretary of Transportation—shared a screenshot of an email from his student loan servicer reminding him that payments will resume shortly. He captioned it with: “LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next”

.@Chasten⁩ doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month: pic.twitter.com/1mXiUYBRnx December 12, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib also made waves recently for sharing about the $70,000 student loan debt she still carries, in spite of working hard and literally being a member of our elected government.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest." pic.twitter.com/STGxo70JlS December 5, 2021

We all know that forgiving student debt hasn’t historically polled well; people who already paid off their debt, or were lucky enough to graduate without debt, can get very, very upset at the thought of someone else being relieved of a burden they overcame or didn’t face at all. Other folks can feel bitter that they—whether because of finances or other obstacles—didn’t attend higher education, or didn’t go to the extent of schooling they wanted. As a first-generation college graduate who comes from a family and community where even finishing high school could go either way, I do get it. Not all voters are going to love large-scale debt forgiveness.

But people who carry student debt are getting older. We’re not the stereotypical hapless millennials the right-wing loves to depict us as; people are literally getting their Social Security checks garnished over student loan debt. And voters are making it clear that they know Biden is the one allowing our payments to get turned back on.

My student loan payments ended under Trump and started up again under Biden. That’s all I know. I don’t follow public policy all that closely. December 12, 2021

When Sallie Mae asks who’s paying back my student loans pic.twitter.com/jSZUcs7GAU November 26, 2021

Turning student loan payment’s back on for like 40+ million people really has the potential to take a horrible midterm loss and turn it into a historically unprecedented midterm loss. December 11, 2021

this administration trying to make people pay back those student loans after a nearly 2 year hiatus is one of the most dim witted political decisions I’ve seen in a minute. Cancel them already. https://t.co/RraYkkzijw December 11, 2021

Email: “Are you ready? Student loans repayments start January 31st, 2022.” Me: pic.twitter.com/hQvIgcH1KZ December 9, 2021

Biden I just got a email about my student loans. They telling me the payment pause on student loans ends at the end of January. I’m going to have them email and call you because something must be wrong. I swear you told us you was canceling student loan debt. December 7, 2021

All snark and humor aside, as someone with student debt, I know that not having my loans forgiven won’t sway me when it comes to voting and support. But I can’t say the same for all voters, and I can’t say I’m not very, very worried about midterm elections if Biden doesn’t do the right thing and at least extend the pause on loan repayments. I didn’t expect to be begging a Democrat for this sort of action at this stage in the pandemic, but I’m not above it, either.

