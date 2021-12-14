News Roundup: 800,000 American pandemic deaths; Manchin's 'blind trust' coal money not so blind

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 4

In the news today: At least 800,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19, and topping the 1 million mark now looks almost certain. Sen. Joe Manchin has long hidden behind claims that his coal wealth was tucked away in a "blind trust"; it now seems the Maserati-driving senator's blind trust isn't as "blind" as he had previously claimed. A group of South Dakota teachers got some desperately needed cash to fund classroom supplies the state wouldn't, but there was a catch: They had to scoop it up in loose dollar bills while being cheered and jeered by an arena audience. Does that count as America being "great" again?

In the probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection, every new document to emerge has told the same story. Inside the Trump White House last January, Trump, his allies, and other Republican leaders were drafting plans to nullify the last election rather than abide Trump's loss. Ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was at the heart of several of those plots, and he needs to either answer Congress' questions or spend the rest of his life rotting in prison. Get on with it.

• National Guard's Jan. 6 role was to 'protect pro-Trump people,' Mark Meadows said

• 800,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19, and the 1 million mark is all but assured

• Republican hypocrisy on disaster relief is a guide for how we should hear anything they say

• Sen. Manchin's 'blind trust' isn't blinding him to a most lucrative asset: His family coal company

• South Dakota teachers scramble for dollar bills during halftime at hockey game

• Anne Rice (of "Interview With A Vampire" fame) Passed Away Last Night

• Actually, You’d Be Better Off Getting Stranded In The Snow With An Electric Car

• Duggar family friend testifies Jim Bob and Michelle knew of Josh's misdeeds before they went on TV

• Something's gotta give

