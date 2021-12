Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 13:35 Hits: 2

Inger Stoejberg's hardline policy of forcing married refugee couples apart has been deemed unlawful and she is to be jailed for 60 days. The verdict cannot be appealed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/denmark-ex-immigration-minister-sentenced-to-jail-over-couple-separations/a-60104635?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf