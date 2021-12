Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 14:09 Hits: 2

A German hospital federation has said health facilities are not currently overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, the UK is warning that the omicron variant is spreading at a "phenomenal rate." Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-german-hospitals-say-no-need-for-widespread-lockdowns/a-60104324?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf