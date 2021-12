Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

Germany is a federal republic — for historical reasons. But the system also has disadvantages. As can be seen in the struggle to contain the COVID pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-federalism-covid-challenges-the-system/a-57042552?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf