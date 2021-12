Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 16:10 Hits: 2

Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island Bornholm. One vessel capsized, with a crew member found dead and the other missing. Police have made 2 arrests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/police-make-arrests-after-deadly-baltic-sea-collision/a-60100700?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf