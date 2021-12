Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 16:23 Hits: 2

Governor Andy Beshear said there could be 80 or more people dead, as many people remain missing after a series of severe storms ripped through the state over the weekend. Thousands remain without heat or water.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kentucky-tornadoes-governor-warns-death-toll-likely-to-rise/a-60107371?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf