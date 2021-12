Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 16:43 Hits: 2

International NGO Human Rights Watch has accused Myanmar’s military of blocking aid, as the number of people in need is expected to multiply amid a violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-rights-watchdog-accuses-junta-of-blocking-aid/a-60105185?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf