Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 15:05 Hits: 2

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) on appeal on Monday for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20211213-paris-appeals-court-slashes-ubs-tax-evasion-fine-to-%E2%82%AC1-8-billion