Some Facebook users have shared a post that includes what they say is an article by German media outlet Deutsche Welle showing crowds of people kissing during an anti-vaccine protest in Germany. Turns out, DW never published the article and the photo showing protesters kissing was actually taken in Chile in 2011.

