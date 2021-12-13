The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alibaba fires worker who accused boss of rape, as China suppresses #MeToo movement Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has dismissed a female employee who accused a male superior of raping her during a business trip in July, claiming she ‘spread falsehoods’. It is one of the latest in a string of high-profile assault allegations (including one by tennis star Peng Shuai) against men in power, as China’s #MeToo movement struggles with state suppression and delayed justice.

