Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 18:55 Hits: 7

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch political parties said on Monday they had reached an agreement paving the way for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte to form his fourth consecutive government almost nine months after elections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/14/dutch-parties-agree-on-government-pact-nine-months-after-elections