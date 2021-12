Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:07 Hits: 8

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will destroy around one million expired COVID-19 vaccines, Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said on Monday, adding his agency was working with drug regulator NAFDAC to set a date for their destruction. Read full story

