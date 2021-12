Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:32 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is too soon to say whether Iran has returned to nuclear talks with a more constructive approach, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, after Iran's top nuclear negotiator said progress had been made. Read full story

