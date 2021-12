Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:54 Hits: 7

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will hold a referendum on constitutional reform on July 25 and new parliamentary elections on Dec. 17, 2022, President Kais Saied said on Monday. Read full story

