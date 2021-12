Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 20:28 Hits: 9

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United Arab Emirates late on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and hold talks with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday, as the regional rivals ramp up diplomacy to mend strained ties. Read full story

