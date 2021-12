Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 16:47 Hits: 3

Quilting has often been a powerful form of activism, especially for Black women in the U.S. The Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, on display at Jackson State University in Mississippi, continues that legacy by honoring the lives of those lost to racial violence.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/1213/Mississippi-quilting-display-remembers-victims-of-racial-violence?icid=rss