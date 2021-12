Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 8

To clean up East Baltimore, COR Health Institute develops community structure – among youth and the very buildings and streets they inhabit.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2021/1213/To-clean-up-East-Baltimore-this-mentor-shores-up-buildings-and-youths?icid=rss