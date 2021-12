Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:27 Hits: 6

Does what goes on Facebook really matter? Almost a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, prosecutors are heavily weighing protestors’ online posts. In at least 28 federal crime sentences so far, prosecutors have requested stricter rulings based on social media posts.

