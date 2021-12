Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:30 Hits: 8

Kim Jong Un came into power a decade ago this week. His rule over North Korea has been characterized by his consolidation of power and his larger-than-life personality. Now, Mr. Kim is facing his toughest period yet. How will he fare?

