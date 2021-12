Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

The IMF’s allocation of $650 billion in special drawing rights in August was long encouraged and widely welcomed. But its follow-up proposal for channeling finance to the most climate-vulnerable countries is so flawed that it would exclude many of the neediest.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/imf-must-adjust-funding-criteria-in-response-to-climate-vulnerability-by-sara-jane-ahmed-et-al-2021-12