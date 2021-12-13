Live: Trial continues for cop who claims she grabbed gun instead of Taser to shoot Daunte Wright

Category: World Hits: 1
The trial of a white former police officer accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was Black, began Wednesday and continued this week with testimony Monday from the local medical examiner. Lorren Jackson, of Hennepin County, testified to what he witnessed when he first got to the scene where veteran Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter had shot and killed Wright.
Wright had been pulled over for expired license plate tags and an air freshener that blocked a portion of his rearview window on April 11. Potter, who has announced she plans to testify, has claimed she was reaching for her Taser when she accidentally grabbed her gun instead, killing Wright. She was charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.
Photos of Wright's body won't be shown during livestreams of the trial, at the request of Wright’s family, but Jackson described wounds and abrasions to Wright’s body as well as debris from two damaged vehicles on the scene. Jackson testified that Wright lost three liters of blood, which is significant because a person his size would only have about 4.5-5.5 liters of blood in his entire body, “and when you lose half of that rapidly your position becomes critical.”
Jackson testified that, when he arrived on the scene, he was looking for clues like soot on the body to point to the range of fire used in the shooting. He said he ultimately found no such clues, leading to an indeterminate range of fire.
In Potter’s trial, her former supervisor Sgt. Mychal Johnson testified on Friday that Potter was justified in her use of deadly force. He said in testimony CNN covered that he arrived on the scene after officer trainee Anthony Luckey had stopped Wright and learned he had an active warrant. Officers were trying to arrest Wright when Johnson saw Luckey in a struggle with the Wright, the sergeant testified. Johnson said he opened Wright's passenger door in an attempt to prevent Wright from driving off and held his arm, thinking Luckey or Potter would cuff Wright's other arm.
Instead, Johnson heard someone say, “Taser, Taser,” and dropped Wright’s arm to avoid the Taser’s probes, the sergeant testified. Only Potter never used her Taser. Wright started to drive off, and Johnson got out of the car’s path, he testified.
Video from Luckey's dash-camera and Johnson's body-camera were combined and showed to the jury. In one part of the footage, jurors could hear the crash of Wright's car after he was shot.
Journalist Tony Webster tweeted on Monday that the issue of whether Potter's deadly force was legal could be a problem for the prosecution. Webster said in a Twitter thread: “Another officer testified that before Potter fired Daunte Wright was trying to drive away while he was halfway in car, risking his life.”
Webster added: “The State narrowed in on the video showing that other officer at the passenger side—Sgt. Mychal Johnson—had a hand on the gear shifter and had already stopped that risk. It will be interesting to see what else develops this week, but this seems like the most key issue to date.”
Another issue of focus for social media users posting about the case is the racial makeup of the jury. Nine of 12 jurors deciding Potter's fate are white. One is Black, and two are Asian, according to NPR. There are also two white alternates.
Defense attorney Paul Engh has already requested a mistrial, claiming the prosecution showed too much footage from the scene, and Judge Regina Chu denied that request, CBS Minnesota reported. Prosecutors plan to pursue an aggravated sentence if Potter is convicted, and that heightened sentencing requires proof that Potter endangered others, CBS Minnesota reported.
