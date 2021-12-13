South Dakota teachers scramble for dollar bills during halftime at hockey game

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 18:10 Hits: 5

How much more dystopian can modern life get here in the United States? This question feels more than a little dangerous, given that Republicans continue to show us that they seem to have no boundaries—they’re willing to attack vulnerable trans youth, argue against teaching intersectional history, and, of course, some are willing to sow anti-science hysteria during the pandemic. Even still, a recent video out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has people feeling like we’re diving even deeper into disarray when it comes to our country’s values.

The video—which has gone viral on Twitter with millions of views—shows 10 teachers scrambling for dollar bills to go toward their classroom supplies as part of a Dash for Cash. As reported by Argus Leader, $5,000 in single dollar bills were placed on the skating rink during a Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday. Teachers then competed against one another to gather as many bills as possible (shoving them into their hats, for example) in less than five minutes. Meanwhile, the stadium crowd watched and cheered.

In speaking to the Leader in an interview, a marketing spokesperson for CU Mortgage Direct explained that they donated the money to the event. “With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers,” Ryan Knudson explained.

The outlet reports that high school teacher Barry Longden ended up with the most money, taking home $616 to go toward an esports program he puts on for his students.

Fifth-grade teacher Alexandria Kuyper walked away with $592 and said the funds will go towards decorations and treats for her classroom. The elementary school teacher said she thinks it’s “really cool” when communities offer funds for things that educators usually “pay out of pocket for.”

What would be even cooler? If teachers were paid fairly, and schools got enough money to pay for these supplies from the start. This isn’t to shame teachers who participate, of course, especially considering, as The Washington Post points out, teachers in the state are some of the most poorly paid in the entire country. Still, we can understand why educators would want to participate while criticizing the overall system that pushes them into a spot where they’re thinking, Sure, I’ll shove dollar bills down my shirt if it means my students can get pencils this year.

Local teachers in South Dakota “Dash for Cash” to help their classrooms by fighting over $5,000 in $1 bills while the crowd hoots and hollers. pic.twitter.com/azwGJKhaKU December 12, 2021

South Dakota Democratic state Sen. Reynold Nesiba spoke to the Post about this concept in an interview, saying that the competition was likely put together with the best intentions, the result was a “terrible image.”

“Teachers should never have to go through something like this to be able to get the resources they need to meet the basic educational needs of our students,” Nesiba stated, noting that this should be the case whether it’s in Sioux Falls or anywhere else in the country.

People online certainly agreed, with plenty of comparisons to The Hunger Games and Squid Game dystopian series coming up.

South Dakota’s k-12 schools are sitting on $551 million in unspent COVID relief funds. This was unnecessary and exploitative. https://t.co/CplQ9pWWrs December 13, 2021

Not sure if anyone has noticed that Americans have to sell their pain and agony on Go Fund Me to pay for cancer treatment. This is how we do we things here—we demand the performance of need. It is disgusting. It is sadistic. It is dehumanizing. And it is “all in good fun.” ???? https://t.co/UIyJxFuxLb December 13, 2021

Here’s why I voted no on the NDAA. We spend billions on weapons systems our military doesn’t want, but teachers are forced to fight over $1 bills on the ground because our schools are so underfunded. As a congressman & the brother of two public school teachers, this is shameful. https://t.co/81ARFZsjpf December 13, 2021

I actively muted the phrase "Dash for Cash" because seeing that video from South Dakota made me start crying. Beyond dehumanizing. Teachers are people for crying out loud. December 12, 2021

My mother has been an educator since before I was born. Imagining her crawling on an ice-rink floor for dollar bills for the enjoyment of a crowd brings me to a boil pretty quickly. This is not how we should treat people. Not #teachers. Not ever. Photos: @argusleader#SouthDakotapic.twitter.com/mqiI4Jdr9k December 13, 2021

South Dakota ranks lowest in the nation for teacher pay. Public education should be the great equalizer in our nation, not have our teachers on their hands and knees. https://t.co/tttwY9Jw4K December 13, 2021

I hope that when Kristi is out recruiting teachers from other states she lets them know this is how we fund education in South Dakota. Hunger Games For Teachers. https://t.co/vSkpbW3Z13 December 12, 2021

The United States is a dystopian hell. These are underpaid teachers in South Dakota, being told to get on their knees and fight other educators for cash in front of an audience. No wonder Hunger Games and Squid Games were filmed in capitalist hellholes. pic.twitter.com/UqSQblB0YJ December 13, 2021

My mother was a public school teacher in South Dakota. She also worked as a waitress and housekeeper to make ends meet. This video shows how SD teachers are humiliated just to fund their classrooms today. Imagine the US military having to do this for their money. https://t.co/6ZaVXIowjc December 13, 2021

“I’m gonna go teach in South Dakota” said nobody EVER. What a trashy, dystopian future that state will have https://t.co/mDhqWJsb3S December 13, 2021

