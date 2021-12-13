Herschel Walker’s rabid right-winger kid mocked over gas rant video while wearing $1,295 shirt

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:30 Hits: 7

If you’ve been fortunate enough to have missed the desperate and noxious Twitter and Instagram rants from Christian Walker, son of retired NFL player and Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker, consider yourself very lucky.

Saturday, Walker shared his distorted and limited views on his gas bill., complaining incessantly about the cost and blaming the bill on Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden—all while wearing a $1,295 Givenchy sweatshirt and filling up his Range Rover.

“While Joe takes his afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house, GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING. I hope everyone who voted against 'mean tweets' and for cliches like 'unity' is taking 5 minutes to think about their actions. Do better next time. Americans shouldn’t have to spend a billion dollars to get to work in the morning,” Walker captioned his Instagram post.

Walker is a rabid pro-white—I mean, pro-right conservative internet personality who’s gained a massive social media following with controversial, unfounded, and wholly ignorant posts.

His latest on the price of his over $90 gas bill received thousands of comments, but many focused on his overpriced designer shirt.

“Does Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker, realize that everyone is laughing at him, not with him?The spoiled child of a multi-millionaire, wearing a $1,300 hoodie, filling up his Range Rover, bitches abt the price of gas? He makes a complete fool of himself here.LMAO !!!,” one post reads.

Does Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker, realize that everyone is laughing at him, not with him ? The spoiled child of a multi-millionaire, wearing a $1,300 hoodie, filling up his Range Rover, bitches abt the price of gas ? He makes a complete fool of himself here. LMAO !!! https://t.co/697AxoLyjC December 13, 2021

Walker defensively tweeted back with, “And my dad grew up as a poor black man in the south. My step dad grew up as a poor Jew. Both men built themselves up to provide me with a nice life. Sorry that you’re jealous. Work harder.”

And my dad grew up as a poor black man in the south. My step dad grew up as a poor Jew. Both men built themselves up to provide me with a nice life. Sorry that you’re jealous. Work harder. https://t.co/SOV4zTDkL6 December 12, 2021

Walker went on to respond with another video, answering his opponents with a bizarre and obviously sarcastic “apology.”

After getting dragged for blaming Biden for gas prices while wearing a $1,200 shirt, GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s son Christian puts out a video trying to mock Democrats. This is going to be an interesting campaign. pic.twitter.com/T5lfFAfNAe December 13, 2021

Openly gay, (Walker led a Gays for Trump march in West Hollywood in 2020) Walker calls himself a “free speech radicalist” and Christian “conservative populist.”

As for gas prices, according to USA Today, the national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week—back down to where they were in October, AAA says—which is 7 cents less than a month ago and $1.19 more than a year ago.

Additionally, the U.S. Energy and Information Administration projected that gas prices will fall to $3.01 per gallon in January and will continue to drop to around $2.88 in 2022.

