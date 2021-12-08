The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  Russia Seeks Security Without Looking For Confrontation: Putin
“History is orphan. It can speak, but cannot hear. It can give, but cannot take. Its wounds and tragedies can be read and known, but cannot be avoided or cured.” ― Kedar Joshi
Russia Seeks Security Without Looking For Confrontation: Putin

Russia Seeks Security Without Looking For Confrontation: Putin

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia does not have warlike intentions but will guarantee its security in case the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) extends its range of action eastward.

RELATED:

Argentina & Russia To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Agreements

"Russia has a peaceful foreign policy but it has the right to guarantee its security in the medium and long term," Putin said, explaining that for his country the entry of Ukraine to NATO is "inadmissible".

"The expansion of NATO to the East, including Ukraine, is a very sensitive issue for us. How can we not think about it? It would be criminal for us not to react and watch what happens without doing anything."

Referring to the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden held on Tuesday, Putin said that he agreed to create a working group on the subject and exchange country positions on the matter.

The tweet reads, “Russia is not threatening anyone, but is taking action against the creeping threat that is spreading to its borders. NATO is gradually crushing Ukraine for itself. For Russia, it's a red line,” Peskov said.

"Russia will prepare its arguments within a few days and send them to the U.S. within a week, "Putin said and insisted that each country has the right to choose the most acceptable means to guarantee its own security but without violating the interests of other countries.

"The same thing happens in interpersonal relationships. Without a doubt, freedom is an inherent condition of each person... which must remain unlimited until it collides with the freedom of another person," the Russian president said.

Putin also regretted that NATO has chosen to deploy a confrontational policy against Russia and warned that "there is nothing good about it. We do not seek any confrontation."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Seeks-Security-Without-Looking-For-Confrontation-Putin-20211208-0009.html

